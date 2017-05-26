Pastor Found Guilty In Sex Assaults

May 26, 2017 11:14 AM
OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) – The former pastor of a Connecticut church has been convicted of sexually assaulting female parishioners, including a 15-year-old girl who later had suicidal thoughts.

The Day (http://bit.ly/2r48J7r ) reports that a jury Thursday found 59-year-old Francisco Moran guilty of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and coercion.

The assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 when he was pastor at Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme. Prosecutors say he inappropriately touched a woman who attended the church when she was at his Clinton home seeking help.

He also reached under the shirt of the woman’s teenage daughter.

Moran, who had been free while awaiting trial, was taken into custody after the conviction pending sentencing.

He was removed as pastor after the assaults came to light.

