Farmington Police: Hartford Man Beat Woman To Make Her Stop Talking

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Farmington police have arrested a Hartford man in the beating of a 77-year-old woman.
Police say Richard Skenderian, 53, told officers he beat the woman to make her stop talking.
He was found covered in blood when police responded to a 911 call from a single-family home on Sunset Terrace Thursday night, said police.
The victim was found on a mattress in the basement. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. Police call it a “family violence crime.”
Skenderian was held on $500,000 bond and arraigned Friday morning on charges of first-degree assault; first-degree assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, intellectually disabled, or pregnant person; and first-degree abuse of persons.