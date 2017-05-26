Fairfield Narcotics Detective Charged With Stealing Heroin

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut ans AP) – A Fairfield narcotics detective has been charged with stealing heroin and other drugs from his department.
Forty-year-old Stephen Rilling, head of Fairfield’s narcotics unit, turned himself in Friday and was charged with counts including larceny, computer crime, tampering with evidence and narcotics possession. Rilling has been with the department for 19 years and is the son of the mayor of Norwalk, Harry Rilling.
His lawyer declined to comment on the charges.
Lt. Robert Kalamaras says Rilling took the drugs from cases he was involved in. He didn’t disclose the amount of drugs taken.
Rilling has been placed on leave. He posted $5,000 bond and was due to be arraigned June 2 in Superior Court in Bridgeport.
