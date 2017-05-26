Counterfeit $100 Bills Circulating In New London

May 26, 2017 5:05 AM
Filed Under: Counterfeit, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they’ve found a number of counterfeit $100 bills circulating around a city.

New London police say they are urging residents and businesses to be extra cautious in handling currency. WVIT-TV reports that 13 fake $100 bills have been seized already, and police are currently investigating a Monday incident involving counterfeit currency.

No arrests have been made.

The United States Secret Service, which investigates counterfeiting, has been notified and is assisting police with the investigation.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen