Cornwall Firefighters Escape Their Own Burning House During Lightning Storm

(CBS Connecticut) — Three members of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department were among those who escaped safely, when their home caught fire during a thunder and lightning storm before dawn this morning.

“It’s rough, but they’re holding up,” Cornwall First Selectman and fire department member Gordon Ridgway said.

The smoke alarms went off, alerting people inside the house to the fire. Ridgway said the firefighters who live at the house put on their gear and helped fight the fire when the department arrived.

Ridgway indicated that the lightning could have been a factor in causing the fire.

“It was in the middle of a lightning storm, so it probably could be the case,” Ridgway said. The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

Ridgway says one of the occupants of the house is a leader of the fire department and well-known in town, though he declined to identify the person. The three firefighters in the house were a father and two sons.

There was smoke and fire damage to part of the house on Route 45.

There were no injuries.