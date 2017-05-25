Woman Seriously Injured In Milford Industrial Accident

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A female employee at Schick Manufacturing in Milford was seriously injured Thursday morning when her right hand became trapped in a piece of machinery.
Firefighters responded to the Leighton Road facility shortly before 9:30 and found the woman stuck. They were able to free her in about 17 minutes. Paramedics applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding while also providing an advanced level of patient care, said fire officials.
The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Schick officials are working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the incident, said the fire department.