This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 25, 2017

May 25, 2017 6:12 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Keith Phaneuf, CTMirror.org state Budget reporter, says the time is dwindling to ease the current Connecticut budget deficit.

7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, shares a look at the Trump HealthCare Plan.

8:50- Eric Hammerling, Executive Director with the Connecticut Forest & Park Association (CFPA), discusses Connecticut Trails Day 2017, taking place June 3rd.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen