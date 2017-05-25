This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 25, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Keith Phaneuf, CTMirror.org state Budget reporter, says the time is dwindling to ease the current Connecticut budget deficit.
7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, shares a look at the Trump HealthCare Plan.
8:50- Eric Hammerling, Executive Director with the Connecticut Forest & Park Association (CFPA), discusses Connecticut Trails Day 2017, taking place June 3rd.
