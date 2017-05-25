Pastor Convicted On Sexual Assault Charges

(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown jury has found the Pastor of The Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme guilty on Sexual Assault and other charges.
59 year old Francisco Moran of Clinton was arrested in April of 2015 by Clinton Police following a lengthy investigation into allegations Moran had sexually assaulted some of his female parishioners.
Moran was found guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor and three counts of Coercion.
Moran has been ordered to forfeit his passport and is being held on two million dollars bond.