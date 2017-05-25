Pastor Convicted On Sexual Assault Charges

May 25, 2017 6:45 PM
Filed Under: Clinton, Old Lyme, pastor, sexual assault

(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown  jury has found  the Pastor of  The Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme  guilty on  Sexual Assault and other charges.

59 year old  Francisco Moran of Clinton was arrested  in April of 2015  by Clinton Police  following a lengthy investigation  into allegations Moran had sexually assaulted some of his female parishioners.

Moran was found guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor  and  three counts of Coercion.

Moran has been ordered to forfeit his passport and is being held on  two million dollars bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen