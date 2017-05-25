Niantic River Bridge Reopens After Electrical Issues

May 25, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: East Lyme, Niantic River Bridge

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — State officials say a Connecticut bridge that has been inoperable due to electrical issues is back up and running.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced the Niantic River Bridge in East Lyme is running normally after an outside electrical surge destroyed the bridge’s control system a few weeks ago.

WVIT-TV reports the bridge has about a 30-foot clearance, depending on the tide, and the sailboats need the bridge to open to pass through.

The DOT says they found an old circuit board in a warehouse that could be used as a fix instead of surfing for vintage parts which was fortunate as the system runs on 25-year-old machinery.

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com

 

