Lawsuit Against 50 Cent Withdrawn

May 25, 2017 6:56 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A woman who said she was assaulted at rapper 50 Cent’s Connecticut mansion in 2009 has dropped a lawsuit against him and his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Court records show Vasti Ortiz withdrew the lawsuit in Hartford Superior Court Wednesday. There was no settlement or payout. Her lawyer did not return messages Thursday seeking comment.

Ortiz said she was beaten at the Farmington mansion by another woman, Michelle Krzykowski, while an employee of 50 Cent, Dwayne McKenzie, held her down. T

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, was not home.

Police said the incident stemmed from an argument after McKenzie asked a woman for oral sex.

Krzykowski and McKenzie were convicted of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and avoided jail time.
Jackson’s lawyer declined to comment.

 

