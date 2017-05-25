East Hartford School Officials Take Exception To Education Secretary’s Comments

May 25, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Betsy DeVos, East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford officials are inviting U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit their schools, after DeVos singled out the district during testimony to a House appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill Wednesday, discussing the plight of a public high school student she identified only as “Michael.”

“Michael described a school where students were the real ones in charge of the class, and they made it impossible for the teacher to teach” DeVos testified. “He was constantly bullied to the point he was afraid to even go to the school’s bathroom, and this constant fear made him hate school.”

DeVos says Michael described his high school as nothing more than a “dangerous daycare.”

East Hartford Superintendent of Schools Nathan Quesnel says he’s been fielding calls from teachers, parents, and others since DeVos made her remarks, “in an outpouring of support and an outrpouring of a sense of injustice in a comment made.”

“We would welcome Secretary DeVos to visit East Hartford, walk our hallways and see how a public school system is actively working to help all kids succeed,” said Quensel.

DeVos made the remarks while presenting her agency’s budget proposal to lawmakers. The plan would slash education funding by 13.5 percent.

