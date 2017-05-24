UHart Taps New AD

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The University of Hartford has hired Mary Ellen Gillespie from Wisconsin-Green Bay to be its athletic director.
The native of Sayville, New York, replaces Anton Goff, who was hired in November as athletic director at St. John’s.
Gillespie has been athletic director at Green Bay since 2013.
During her tenure, the school won 11 conference championships, including a 2016 Horizon League title in men’s basketball that gave the program its first NCAA Tournament berth in 20 years.
Gillespie also is credited with making changes at the school that resulted in a student-athlete grade-point average of 3.3 and a graduation success rate of 96 percent.
Gillespie, who serves as a member of the NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball committee, is scheduled to start her new job on July 10.
