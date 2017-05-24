This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 24, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Veronique de Rugy, a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a nationally syndicated columnist, reviews President Trump’s budget.
7:20- Rep. Lonnie Reed (D-Branford), co-chair of the Energy Committee, explains why this is not a Millstone payout… and in fact is a chance to lower electricity prices in CT. The legislation will reduce retail electric rates by allowing CT to make best use of its largest generating asset – Millstone.
8:20- Katherine Zimmerman is a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and the research manager for AEI’s Critical Threats Project. As the senior analyst on al Qaeda, she studies how the terrorist network operates globally, and discusses the terrorist attack in Manchester England.
8:50- Morgan Scarboro of the Tax Foundation discusses CT Property Tax, among the highest in the country, and also the Cigarette tax study.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.