State Senate Approves Third Casino In Overnight Vote; Bill Has Yet To Face House Vote

(CBS Connecticut) — Shortly after midnight, the state Senate approved a bill that would allow a third casino in Connecticut. The bill has yet to go before the state House.
The gambling facility would be jointly operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and the Mohegan Tribe.
The tribes have already picked a location, in East Windsor near I-91.
The tribes have pushed state lawmakers to approve the new casino as a way of capturing the money spent by Connecticut gamblers who otherwise might drive to Massachusetts, where a new casino is under construction by MGM.