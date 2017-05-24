Probation For Woman In Fatal DUI

May 24, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Bethany, fatal DUI

BETHANY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut woman who authorities say hit and killed an 18-year-old while driving intoxicated on Christmas in 2015 will not serve prison time.

Court records show Barbara Ross, of Cheshire, pleaded no contest Tuesday to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

She received a suspended six-month prison sentence and 18 months of probation.

State police said the then-60-year-old Ross’ 2009 Honda Fit struck 18-year-old Bethany resident Robert Weidig Jr. while he was walking on the shoulder of Route 69 in the area of Hatfield Hill Road in Bethany.

Weidig Jr. had been walking with his brother at the time.

