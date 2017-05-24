Police Seeking Mother Of Abandoned Infant

(CBS Connecticut) — Danbury Police are reaching out to the public, as they try to find the person who left an infant boy outside a food shop in the city.
The boy was discovered after 11:30 Sunday night.
When Police were called, they located the infant behind the Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street. The shop is next to the Polla Supermarket.
The boy was wrapped in several pieces of women’s clothing. He was admitted to Danbury Hospital
Investigators want to find the mother, because she may need medical attention or other services.