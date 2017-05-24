Officers Gather To Honor Fallen Colleagues

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Police from around Connecticut gathered at the Connecticut Police Memorial in Meriden Wednesday to honor state law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
The memorial bears the names of 140 officers who have died in service to their communities since 1855.
This year, two names were added to the memorial. Danbury Police Detective William Hull Sr. suffered injuries in a 1978 fire and passed away from those injuries in 2015. Ralph Young, a motor vehicle inspector, was killed in a traffic crash in 1921.
This is the 29th year that police have gathered to honor their fallen colleagues.