Moving Company Worker Hit By Car In East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An Atlas moving company employee from Georgia was hit by a car in East Granby Tuesday night.
State police say Robert Perryman, 66, of Stone Mountain, Georgia was standing at the intersection of Seymour and Spoonville Roads, trying to assist a moving truck making a turn, when he was hit by a Subaru Legacy driven by a New York man. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m.
Perryman was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, said troopers.
The driver of the car is cooperating with police.