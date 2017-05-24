Group Says Cuts Will Impact CT Children, Poor

May 24, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Voices for Children, federal budget cuts

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Deep cuts to social service programs in a $4.1-trillion federal budget proposal rolled out this week by the Trump administration are concerning to advocates of the poor and elderly.

Here in Connecticut, those concerns are exacerbated by the state’s continuing budget woes and deficits.

Connecticut Voices for Children Policy fellow Derrick Thomas says many state residents rely on the programs that are being targeted.

He says they include Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security disability, to name a few.

Thomas says they’re going to examine the proposed budget more closely and lobby lawmakers to reconsider cuts to those most vulnerable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen