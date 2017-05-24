Connecticut Home Sales, Prices Dropped In April

May 24, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: April 2017, Connecticut, Home Sales, Real Estate

(CBS Connecticut) – Single-family home sales dropped 5.4 percent last month, compared to April 2016, while the median sales price slipped 0.4 percent to $246,000. That, according to Connecticut Realtors.

Meanwhile, the trade group reports townhouse and condominium sales dropped 3.0 percent, while the median price climbed 1.0 percent to $156,500.

In a separate report from the state, 208 new housing units were authorized in April, in the 104 cities and towns that reported data, compared to 299 during the same period last year. Vernon saw the most housing permits issued in April, with 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen