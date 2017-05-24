Connecticut Home Sales, Prices Dropped In April

(CBS Connecticut) – Single-family home sales dropped 5.4 percent last month, compared to April 2016, while the median sales price slipped 0.4 percent to $246,000. That, according to Connecticut Realtors.
Meanwhile, the trade group reports townhouse and condominium sales dropped 3.0 percent, while the median price climbed 1.0 percent to $156,500.
In a separate report from the state, 208 new housing units were authorized in April, in the 104 cities and towns that reported data, compared to 299 during the same period last year. Vernon saw the most housing permits issued in April, with 20.