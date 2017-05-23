Small Explosion Leads To School Fire

May 23, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, small explosion, Somers High School

(Somers, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a small explosion in a chemistry laboratory at Somers High School has left one student with a minor injury.

They say the incident occurred around 1:00 this afternoon.

The school was evacuated as a precaution and fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene, State Police said.

At this point, investigators say they don’t believe the incident to be criminal in nature.

There’s no word yet on what type of chemicals may have contributed to the blast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen