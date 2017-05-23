Small Explosion Leads To School Fire

(Somers, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a small explosion in a chemistry laboratory at Somers High School has left one student with a minor injury.
They say the incident occurred around 1:00 this afternoon.
The school was evacuated as a precaution and fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene, State Police said.
At this point, investigators say they don’t believe the incident to be criminal in nature.
There’s no word yet on what type of chemicals may have contributed to the blast.