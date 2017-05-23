Police ID 3 People Killed In Fiery Crash In Manchester

May 23, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: crash, Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Manchester police have identified three people who died in a fiery car crash.

Police say 17-year-old Devon Smith, 18-year-old William King and 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens, all of Manchester, died in the crash early Saturday.

Manchester Public School Superintendent Matthew Geary confirmed the three victims were one current and two former Manchester High School students.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a pole in the city and became engulfed in flames. The victims were in the rear seat, while the survivors were in the front.

The two survivors were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening. Police say they are both 17 years old and will not be identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

