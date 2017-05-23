Hartford Monitoring Developments After UK Terror Attack

May 23, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: hartford, terrorism

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Following the deadly terror attack on a concert in the United Kingdom Monday night, Hartford police say they are monitoring developments closely.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says there’s no indication of a related threat locally, but there will certainly be lessons learned from the attack on a concert in Manchester.

Foley says Hartford does a lot of planning for mass-crowd events and is constantly re-assessing  its strategy.

“We are not going to be a soft target here in Hartford; we are hard target,” Foley said Tuesday morning.

Foley says the public can do its part by reporting anything that seems out of the ordinary, “If you see something, say something,” he said.

