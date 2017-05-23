Ex-Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Teen Applies For Probation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A former Connecticut teacher who police say inappropriately wrestled with students has applied for a pretrial probation program.

The Connecticut Post reports 47-year-old Gregg Gustafson, of Stamford, is seeking to enter the program for charges of tampering with a witness and other offenses. Gustafson is also charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police say Gustafson wrestled with a 19-year-old, his 15-year-old brother and their 14-year-old friend. Authorities say the former high school teacher grabbed the 14-year-old’s crotch and strangled him with his coat.

Police say Gustafson later told the 19-year-old not tell police or school officials.

Gustafson’s attorney has said his client denies any inappropriate contact.

Charges against Gustafson would be dismissed if he completes the program without committing any other offenses.

A hearing for the application is scheduled for June

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)