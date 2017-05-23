Connecticut To Share In $18.5M Settlement With Target

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says Connecticut and Illinois played a leading role in the largest multi-state data breach settlement to date– an $18.5 million dollar agreement with 47 states and the District of Columbia, bringing to an end a probe of Target’s 2013 data breach.
Officials say the breach exposed the banking information of more than 41 million customers, and contact information for more than 60 million customers. In addition to the monetary component of the settlement, Jepsen says the retailer agrees to do a better of job protecting its data.
Connecticut is getting around $1 million from the settlement, to be deposited in to the state’s general fund.