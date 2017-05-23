Capital Community College Launches New Insurance Apprentice Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State and federal labor officials, The Hartford and Capital Community College are part of a new insurance apprenticeship program which officials say will pave the way for careers in the insurance industry.
The two-year program offers paid on-the-job training and tuition-assistance leading to an associate’s degree and full-time employment.
Eleven Capital students are part of the first class of apprentices. The Hartford hopes to grow the program to 200 apprentices nationwide by 2020.
Officials say it is the first federal apprentice program created for an insurance company. Some 1,600 companies in Connecticut participate in apprenticeship programs, said state officials.