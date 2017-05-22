Win Tickets To Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Choral Fantasy and Mystical Songs

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Choral Fantasy and Mystical Songs is happening at The Bushnell this June, and we want you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with Ray Dunaway to see the show, happening June 9th-June 11th at the Belding Theater at The Bushnell.

HSO Assistant Conductor Adam Kerry Boyles leads his first complete Masterworks concert! Brahms’ sparkling Academic Festival Overture was composed as a musical “thank you” to the University of Breslau for awarding him an honorary doctorate. A curmudgeonly joker, Brahms created a “boisterous potpourri of student drinking songs.” This program also explores the unique relationship of teacher and student – Haydn and Beethoven as well as Ravel and Vaughan Williams. Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” combines grandeur and lyricism, with a foreshadowing of his “Ode to Joy” from the Ninth Symphony. Inspired by the Anglican Church, Williams’ meditative Five Mystical Songs sets four poems by poet and priest George Herbert to music, concluding in a triumphant hymn of praise.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk one hour prior to curtain each day.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

