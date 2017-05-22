Win Dinner For Two at Saint George Greek Festival

The 2017 Greek Festival is coming to St George Orthodox Cathedral, and all this week you can win dinner for two with Sound Off Connecticut!
This year’s festival will be on Thursday, June 1; Friday, June 2; Saturday, June 3; and Sunday, June 4. We hope you can join us again this year!
As always there will be live music, homemade Greek food, imports, authentic Greek dancing and guided church tours. Food is served continuously!
Thursday 5 pm – 10 pm | Friday 11 am – 11 pm
Saturday 11 am – 12 midnight | Sunday 12 noon – 5 pm
