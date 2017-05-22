Three Injured In Crash After Chase

May 22, 2017 6:09 AM
Filed Under: car crash, Norwich

(CBS Connecticut) — Three people were seriously injured last night, when a car crashed after a chase in Norwich.

Norwich Police say a red Ford Focus violated traffic rules on Main Street.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but it sped away, starting a chase.

In Howard Brown Park, the car hit a police cruiser and a parked car.

Police say they stopped chasing the car, as the pursuit became dangerous due to other traffic and high speed.

A short time later, 911 calls came in reporting a one-car crash on West Town Street, near the I-395 on-ramp.

Three people were in the heavily damaged car.  All of them were injured.  Two of them had to be cut out of the car by emergency crews.

