Three Injured In Crash After Chase

(CBS Connecticut) — Three people were seriously injured last night, when a car crashed after a chase in Norwich.
Norwich Police say a red Ford Focus violated traffic rules on Main Street.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but it sped away, starting a chase.
In Howard Brown Park, the car hit a police cruiser and a parked car.
Police say they stopped chasing the car, as the pursuit became dangerous due to other traffic and high speed.
A short time later, 911 calls came in reporting a one-car crash on West Town Street, near the I-395 on-ramp.
Three people were in the heavily damaged car. All of them were injured. Two of them had to be cut out of the car by emergency crews.