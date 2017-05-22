This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 22, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, talks bidding wars, no contingencies, and frustrated buyers… the housing market is heating up! Existing home sales have jumped to their highest level since early 2007.
7:20- Prof William Jacobson of legalinsurrection.com, Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School, looks at the use of the word “coup” in terms of Trump. Some dare call the anti-Trump feeding frenzy a coup attempt. There’s something happening here… What it is, is becoming clear.
8:50- Tom Banisch, Madison First Selectman, is on the air for Mayor Monday… sponsored by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.
