Motorcyclist Crashes Into Car Full Of Prom-bound Teenagers

May 22, 2017 5:53 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A motorcyclist in Connecticut is seriously injured after crashing his bike into a car loaded with high school students on their way to prom.

Twenty-nine-year-old motorcyclist Ryan Boileu suffered a broken leg and head injuries, and is listed in critical but stable condition at Hartford Hospital. Police tell the Hartford Courant that Bolieu was not wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred early Saturday evening, as students were driving from their picture locations to Manchester High’s senior prom.

One of the teenage passengers was injured in the crash and admitted to a local children’s hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kaylin Courtney, was also injured in the crash and was also taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

 

