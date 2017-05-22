Lawyer Fee Award Overturned In International Custody Case

May 22, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Escape To the Country, Melissa Porter, Peter Rinfret, To Buy or Not to Buy

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A court has overturned a nearly $90,000 award for lawyer fees in an international child custody dispute between a Connecticut financier and a British television host.

The Connecticut Appellate Court ruled Monday in the custody case between Peter Rinfret (RIHN’-fray) and Melissa Porter.

Rinfret is chief executive of Boston-based telecommunications company Flyp Inc. Porter is known for hosting the BBC’s “To Buy or Not to Buy” and “Escape to the Country.”

A lower-court judge awarded Porter the attorney fees after Rinfret withdrew a child custody lawsuit the judge said was filed in “bad faith.” The appellate court overturned that ruling.

Rinfret and Porter once lived together in Greenwich, Connecticut, and had a son in 2010. Porter now lives in London. Child custody proceedings remain pending in a British court.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen