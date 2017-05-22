Guilty Plea In Sex Assault Case

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man suspected of impregnating a 14-year-old girl after years of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

The Journal-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2qOtyDS ) reports that 32-year-old Jose Elias Hernandez-Martinez, of Hartford, is facing a maximum of five years in prison with 10 years of parole.

His lawyer says he can argue for less prison time at his sentencing hearing scheduled for July 19.

Hernandez-Martinez was facing four counts that included sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, but pleaded guilty last week during jury selection for his trial.

According to detectives, the girl was sure Hernandez-Martinez caused her pregnancy. A detective says the girl’s pregnancy was “involuntarily terminated,” which the paper attributes to a miscarriage.

