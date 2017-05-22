East Hartford Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

WASHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An East Hartford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening on Route 109 in Washington.
State police say Thien Truong, 25, was operating a 2006 Yamaha that lost control while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle slammed into a guardrail in the area of Popple Swamp Road, and overturned, said police. Truong was ejected and landed on an embankment. He was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a man on a second motorcycle, Michael Masser, 30, of Hartford was riding directly behind Truong, and lost control– his bike overturning as well. He was taken to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday, remains under investigation.