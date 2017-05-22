2-Year Wage Freeze Discussed For State Workers

May 22, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, state budget, state employees

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A proposed agreement between the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state employee union leaders offers a promise of no layoffs for at least four years in exchange for concessions including a two-year wage freeze and higher insurance premiums and pension contributions.

Union officials may decide Tuesday whether to present the draft proposal to rank-and-file members for consideration.

A copy of a three-page summary of the agreement was obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

Malloy, a Democrat, has been seeking $700 million in labor savings in the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and an additional $870 million in the second year of the two-year budget.

The summary did not include savings estimates.

