Willimantic Police Seek Information On Hit And Run

May 21, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, Willimantic

(WILLIMANTIC,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Willimantic Police are  seeking help from the public after a car struck a pedestrian Friday night  shortly  before 10:30 as an unidentified local man was crossing Jackson Street  north of the Thread City Crossing or Frog Bridge.

The  vehicle fled the scene.Several independent witnesses  described the vehicle  as a  silver mid-sized sedan, possibly a Honda or Hyundai with a male operator.

The victim  was treated at the scene  and then  taken to the Emergency Room at Windham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact  the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.Any information   provided will be kept confidential.

