Willimantic Police Seek Information On Hit And Run

(WILLIMANTIC,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Willimantic Police are seeking help from the public after a car struck a pedestrian Friday night shortly before 10:30 as an unidentified local man was crossing Jackson Street north of the Thread City Crossing or Frog Bridge.
The vehicle fled the scene.Several independent witnesses described the vehicle as a silver mid-sized sedan, possibly a Honda or Hyundai with a male operator.
The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the Emergency Room at Windham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.Any information provided will be kept confidential.