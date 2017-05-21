Two Car Crash With Minor Injuries In Plainfield

Plainfield, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) On May 20, 2017 at approximately 1:42pm, the Plainfield Police Department, along with Plainfield Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance, responded to the area of Norwich Road at its intersection with Backcock Avenue, Plainfield for a reported two car motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Cynthia Giles (Age 57) of Plainfield, was traveling northbound on Norwich Road when she attempted to make a left hand turn into Babcock Avenue. James Watt (Age 33) of Plainfield was traveling southbound in his tan colored, 2004 Honda CRV, when Giles made the left hand turn in front of his vehicle. Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

Inside Watt’s vehicle there were 4 passengers who were identified as Stephanie Maciver (Age 37), Charlotte Watt (Age 2), Victoria Currier (Age 14), and Allyeah Long (Age 9). Watt and all his passengers were transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Department for possible minor injuries.

While investigating the scene, Officers observed that Giles appeared to be intoxicated due to a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath and her slurred speech. Giles submitted to a Standardized Field Sobriety test which she did not perform to standard. Giles was offered medical services at the scene which she refused and was placed under arrest.

Giles was processed and charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way at an Intersection and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs. She was later released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was given an appearance date of June 5, 2017 at the Danielson Superior Court.

This accident remains under investigation.