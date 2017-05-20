Police: Boat May Have Hit Kayaker

May 20, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: EnCon Police, kayaker hit, Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) – State environmental authorities are searching for a boat they say may have struck a kayaker on the Housatonic River last week.

Environmental Conservation Police say the man had been kayaking on the night of May 11 in the area of Wooster Island in Shelton when he was possibly hit by another vessel.

Police say the man was thrown into the water and forced to swim to shore.

He sustained injuries to his lower body.

Police say the kayaker described the vessel as a dark-colored aluminum boat, possibly black and gray or “camo,” with an outboard motor.

