Family Of Bicyclist Awarded $6M

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut jury has awarded more than $6 million to the family of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a van whose driver argued the victim had used cocaine.

The Connecticut Law Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2q56hvb ) that a Superior Court jury in New Haven issued the verdict Wednesday in favor Jeffrey Harrison’s family.

Lawyers say an appeal is likely.

The family sued Cheryle Tyson after the van she was driving struck and killed Harrison in his hometown of East Haven in July 2012. Tyson and two people in the van were seriously injured when the vehicle flipped over.

Tyson was charged with negligent homicide, but pleaded to a lesser infraction.

Tyson’s lawyer raised the possibility that cocaine found in Harrison’s blood during an autopsy contributed to his death.

