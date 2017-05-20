3 Dead In Manchester Crash

May 20, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Police in Manchester say a car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, leaving three people dead.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Center Street. Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the pole, caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

Police say two people sitting in front of the car escaped the fire, but the three passengers in the back did not. The two survivors were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released the ages and names of the victims.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen