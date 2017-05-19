YMCA Seeking Expansion Receives $1 Million

May 19, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: YMCA

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut YMCA is on its way to meeting funding goals for a future expansion and renovation thanks to a million-dollar donation from a local businessman and his wife.

Sekhar and Archana Naik are pledging an initial $800,000 donation, with an additional $200,000 if the Ocean Community YMCA raises $200,000 by Aug. 15. The YMCA’s branch president says the donation will allow them to break ground on the project in August.

The Day reports the YMCA will continue fundraising to offset the money it planned to borrow for the expansion, and to offer financial assistance to those who want to use services offered by the YMCA.

Sekhar Naik, who owns the companies Voice Glance and MResult, says his family has been members for 15 years.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen