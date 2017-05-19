Waterbury Rallies Around Fire Victims

May 19, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: fire, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury is rallying around the 32 people who lost their homes in a fire that consumed four apartment buildings on Lounsbury Street Wednesday night.

Clothing, food and cash were collected for victims at the River Baldwin Recreation Center Friday. The collection was scheduled to continue Saturday.

Officials say some fire victims have been hesitant to come forward because they are undocumented immigrants.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the four multi-family apartment buildings, remains under investigation.

All of the residents made it out safely, though four firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries battling the blaze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen