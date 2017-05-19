Waterbury Rallies Around Fire Victims

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury is rallying around the 32 people who lost their homes in a fire that consumed four apartment buildings on Lounsbury Street Wednesday night.
Clothing, food and cash were collected for victims at the River Baldwin Recreation Center Friday. The collection was scheduled to continue Saturday.
Officials say some fire victims have been hesitant to come forward because they are undocumented immigrants.
The cause of the fire, which destroyed the four multi-family apartment buildings, remains under investigation.
All of the residents made it out safely, though four firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries battling the blaze.