Union: Up To 40K Walking Off The Job At AT&T This Weekend

MERIDEN, Conn (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Communications Workers of America union says that up to 40,000 AT&T workers have started walking off the job over contract fights with the phone company. The action includes some 800 workers in Connecticut, including employees for AT&T wireless and technicians. They’ll return to work Monday.
Wireless workers want wage increases that cover higher health care costs, better scheduling and promises from the company to not cut jobs.
Some 17,000 other potential protesters come from AT&T’s home phone, internet and cable division in California, Nevada and Connecticut. Another 2,000 are DirecTV workers in California and Nevada.
Dallas-based AT&T says it has a contingency workforce” ready in preparation for the walkouts.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)