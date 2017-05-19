Two Flight Diversions With A Bradley Connection

May 19, 2017 8:49 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Bradley International, fights diverted

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ An American Airlines flight has made an unscheduled landing at a North Carolina airport after a strong electrical odor was detected on board.

Spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where it landed safely at 5:01 p.m. Friday.

Cody said three crewmembers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. She said a maintenance crew is evaluating the Airbus 320.
A statement from Raleigh-Durham said six others on the flight were checked out by medical responders, but declined to go to the hospital.

Another American flight diverted on its way to Charlotte. Flight 1866 from Providence, Rhode Island, to Charlotte, reported an engine-related issue en route and diverted to Hartford. No one was hurt.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen