This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 19, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Rich Hanley, Associate Professor/Journalism at Quinnipiac University, offers advice on trying not to drown in a flood of major breaking news.
7:50- Lenore Skenazy, author of the book, blog and Twitter feed, Free-Range Kids talks summertime. Warm weather is eventually going to get here and you know what that means– LOCK the kids in the Root Cellar, SAVE THEM!
8:20- Pat Hudson, President of FlyersRights.org discusses airline passenger rights. Summer travel season is coming on quick, and Hudson shares some of the latest airline passenger rights you should know.
8:50- David Alistair Yalof, Professor and Department Head University of Connecticut Department of Political Science looks at why the House tabled the debate on a National Popular Vote. What would be some of the effects on removing the Electoral College? Find out…
