Powder Found In Coventry Bank Not Hazardous

May 19, 2017 10:13 AM
(Coventry, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The investigation into who was responsible for the placement of a white powder that has shut a bank branch in Coventry for nearly a week continues.

Police say the powder discovered at the KeyBank on Main Street in the night deposit box last Saturday was not hazardous.

Coventry Police Chief Mark Palmer said in an email that the Eastern Highlands Health District notified the bank Thursday of the latest developments.

Palmer says they’re arranging for the substance to be transferred to the forensic lab for further tests.

