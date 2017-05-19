MDC Warns Of Imposter

May 19, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: hartford, mdc, water company imposter

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Metropolitan District Commission is advising its customers of an imposter posing as a water company employee.

MDC says a man claiming to be one of its employees gained access to a home in the area of Tobler Terrace in Wethersfield earlier today.

The suspect quickly left the premises when questioned about his authenticity, MDC said.

The water company reminds customers its workers wear clothing and drive vehicles marked with the MDC logo.

In addition, customers are advised to stay secure in their homes when asking for identification.

Also, if someone comes to the door and a previous appointment has not been made, MDC don’t allow that person access to the home without first calling MDC at (860) 278-7850, extension 3600.

