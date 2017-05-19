Firefighters Deal With Poisonous Rattlesnakes

May 19, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: brush fire, Kent, timber rattlesnake

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Firefighters battling a brush fire near the Appalachian Trail in western Connecticut have been dealing with another threat this week _ rattlesnakes.

The blaze has burned about 200 acres near Kent since Wednesday, with 17 departments helping to keep it contained.

Kent Volunteer Fire Chief Alan Gawel says the fire disturbed the dens of the Timber rattlers, and well over a dozen snakes have been spotted fleeing the heat, including one that slithered between the legs of a firefighter.

No one has been bitten, but authorities have alerted local hospitals to make sure they have a supply of anti-venom.

Dennis Schain, a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, says once the fire is out, wildlife experts will go in looking to
rescue any injured snakes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen