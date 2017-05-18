UConn Adds Forward To 2017 Recruiting Class

May 18, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: UConn Men's Basketball

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – UConn has added highly touted forward Isaiah Whaley to its recruiting class for the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-9 Whaley averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks per game last season for Mt. Zion Prep school in Baltimore.

Whaley committed to UConn last week and the school received his National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

He joins a five-member class that coach Kevin Ollie hopes will help offset the talent lost after three highly publicized departures from the program.

Guard Vance Jackson and forwards Juwan Durham and Steven Enoch decided to transfer after the Huskies went 16-17 last season, the program’s first losing season in 30 years.

