Todd Feinburg: President Trump Visits the State

May 18, 2017 10:30 AM By Todd Feinburg

Corey Lewandowski, TV Commentator and former Campaign Manager for President Donald J. Trump joins Todd on the day Mr. trump pays his first visit to Connecticut since taking the oath of office.

Plus, Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Temp, gives a budget update.

And organizers of the Tax Freedom Day rally at the State Capitol this Sunday announced a full slate of speakers for the event. “Tax Freedom Day marks the moment when the average hard-working Connecticut resident has paid off his obligation to government and can start working for himself and his family,” said rally spokesman Bob MacGuffie.

